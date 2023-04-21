Aston Villa will look to lure Arsenal star into free agency at the end of the season

Reiss Nelson’s future at Arsenal is unknown but Aston Villa are interested in signing the winger should he become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal want the 23-year-old to stay at the Emirates beyond this season as Mikel Arteta likes his contributions from the bench.

Nelson has played five times in the Premier League for the Gunners this season and has contributed three goals and two assists to their title charge – with his last-minute winner against Bournemouth being his biggest moment of the campaign so far.

It will be up to the player if he wants to leave or not, states the report, as Villa are one team ready to make a move if he decides he needs a change of scenery.

Nelson would certainly get more opportunities at Aston Villa and would be joining a team that is on the rise under Unai Emery’s leadership.

At 23 it is time for the winger to get regular game time and although it is nice being part of a winning team, he will not get that at Arsenal over the next few seasons.