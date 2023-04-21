Key Chelsea star’s representatives set for talks with Man City over summer move

The representatives of Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic are said to have travelled to London to hold the first round of talks with Manchester City over a summer move.

That is according to Esmir Kunic, who reports that the Croatian’s exit from Stamford Bridge is now in motion as the City look to sign a midfielder this summer.

Pep Guardiola will see Ilkay Gundogan leave the Etihad as a free agent at the end of the season and the Chelsea star will likely fill that void should he make the move up north.

? Mateo Kovacic's representatives have traveled to London to hold the first round of talks with Manchester City. (Source: @esmirkunic) pic.twitter.com/ClqfJrQXPU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 21, 2023

Kovacic is a regular starter at Chelsea and has played 33 times for the Blues this season. The Croatia international’s contract expires in 2024 and if the West London club are to get the most out of a transfer fee, they will have to part ways with the midfielder this summer.

Chelsea will be looking to get rid of several stars during the upcoming window in order to cooperate with financial fair play regulations and Man City’s interest in Kovacic will make their life easier regarding one sale.