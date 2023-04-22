Phil Hay fears 23-year-old Leeds star is not good enough for Premier League

Despite being a regular for both Jesse Marsch and Javi Garcia this season, Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk may not be up to the high standards the Premier League demands.

That is the view of The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who is not convinced the 23-year-old Dutchman is good enough to continue at Elland Road.

Speaking on social media about the Whites’ number 21 recently, Hay said: “The problem I see in Struijk, and when push comes to shove it might be that he is not Premier League quality or he needs to be playing elsewhere, how much has he actually played at centre-back? There is a good player there.

“But he doesn’t have the pace needed to play at full-back. Getting bombed in at centre-back when the season is going wrong, is hardly going to see the best of you.”

Since the start of the season, Struijk, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to three goals in 27 matches in all competitions.

