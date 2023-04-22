Video: Diogo Jota grabs a quick brace for Liverpool against Forest

Liverpool had been well on top in their home game against Nottingham Forest but without anything to show for their first-half dominance.

That all changed in the second-half, with the visitors quickly crumbling thanks to a Diogo Jota double.

The second was an absolute beauty as Andrew Robertson floated in a free-kick and Jota firstly controlled it on his chest, then his knee and then despatched a beautiful first-time volley into the net.

After going a year without scoring Jota now has four in two games per WhoScored.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer