Video: Diogo Jota grabs a quick brace for Liverpool against Forest

Liverpool had been well on top in their home game against Nottingham Forest but without anything to show for their first-half dominance.
That all changed in the second-half, with the visitors quickly crumbling thanks to a Diogo Jota double.
The second was an absolute beauty as Andrew Robertson floated in a free-kick and Jota firstly controlled it on his chest, then his knee and then despatched a beautiful first-time volley into the net.
After going a year without scoring Jota now has four in two games per WhoScored.
Liverpool [2] – 1 Nottingham Forest
That touch and finish by Jota was CLEAN.
