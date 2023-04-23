Arsenal and Newcastle in the race to sign 22-year-old South American midfielder

Arsenal and Newcastle United a reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

The 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder has impressed with his performances for the Portuguese club this season, and the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), the two Premier League clubs are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements and Ugarte could be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 22-year-old can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He will add a defensive cover, and ball-winning capabilities in the middle of the park. Newcastle need to bring in a quality partner for Bruno Guimaraes and Ugarte seems like the perfect option. The 22-year-old would not only help Newcastle tighten up at the back, but he would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Similarly, Arsenal will have to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been the only defensive midfielder at the club this season, and Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his side. The Gunners will be playing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

Ugarte has the physicality and technical ability to thrive in the Premier League and he could prove to be a key player for the two sides next season.

The player has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Newcastle can negotiate a reasonable fee for him.