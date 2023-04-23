Newcastle send scouts to watch 21-year-old target in action during midweek

Newcastle United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have identified Goncalo Inacio as a target.

The 21-year-old defender is highly rated in Portugal and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Magpies and he could form a solid partnership at the back alongside Sven Botman.

A report from the Portuguese publication Record claims that Newcastle sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old defender in action against Juventus during the midweek.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid for Inacio at the end of the season. The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and Newcastle are certainly a big club.

Furthermore, the Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and that could make them an even more attractive destination for players.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they have the resources to compete with any club in world football. They should be able to agree on a reasonable price with Sporting CP if they are truly interested in signing the young defender.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in Inacio’s career, and it could help him test his qualities at a higher level. Playing against the best attackers in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.