“He looks made for it” – Pundit highlights which Newcastle player would thrive in UCL

Newcastle United are just seven games away from qualifying for the Champions League.

The Magpies, led by English manager Eddie Howe, are enjoying a fantastic season.

Currently sitting third in the Premier League after losing just four matches all season, the Magpies are on course to upset the country’s traditional top-four, and following a remarkable 6-1 victory against fellow European hopeful Spurs on Sunday, there is now real optimism that the Geordies will be playing among the continent’s best next season.

Although every Newcastle player played exceptionally well, Sunday’s game against Spurs at St James’ Park saw Joe Willock, Alexander Isak and Joelinton shine brightest, and following the latter’s ‘Man of the Match’ display, former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore has singled the Brazilian out for some high praise.

“Joelinton is a player with exceptional physical attributes,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He has a bit of tenacity about him and if a manager puts their arm around him and says ‘you are the best player in your position in the country’, he’s going to shine for you, and that is exactly what Howe has done with him, and now we’re seeing the effects of that.”

Despite enduring a tough opening few seasons in England’s northeast, Joelinton, who was continually played as a lone striker under former boss Steve Bruce, has seen a remarkable upturn in form after Howe opted to deploy him in a more central position shortly after being hired at the end of 2021.

Consequently, with the former Hoffenheim star now thriving, not only has the South American already completed his best-ever season in a black and white shirt after directly contributing to 10 goals in all competitions, he, like his Newcastle teammates, are now on course to compete for football’s biggest prize next season.

Joelinton's goal vs #THFC yesterday takes him to combined double figures for goals and assists (10) so far this season, in all competitions. This is the Brazilian's best-ever season in a #NUFC shirt ?? Reinvented under Eddie Howe ???? pic.twitter.com/pRQq70J5AX — Toon Army Updates (@toonarmyupdates) April 24, 2023

And adding how important Joelinton could be to the Magpies’ Champions League campaign next season, Collymore said: “If we see Newcastle playing in the Champions League next season, I am very confident that Joelinton will be their most important player because of how great a fit he’ll be for that competition. He looks made for it!”

During his four years at St James’ Park, Joelinton, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 21 goals and provided a further 11 assists in 152 games in all competitions.