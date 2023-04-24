Exclusive: Liverpool want 2-3 midfield signings, exploring alternatives to Mac Allister, Mount & Gravenberch

Liverpool are keen on making two or three signings in midfield this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Reds have endured a difficult season this term, with a top four finish looking slightly out of reach for them as we head towards the end of the campaign, so it’s clear that major changes are required at Anfield.

According to Romano, Liverpool will look at other options alongside their main three targets Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, with the Merseyside giants clearly keen for an overhaul in that area of their squad.

Most LFC fans would surely agree that this is very much needed, with players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ageing and past their best.

If Liverpool could bring in two or three of Mount, Mac Allister or Gravenberch, fans would surely be happy with that, and it could go a long way to improving results and performances next season.

“There are many midfield targets being discussed by Liverpool, it’s not only Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch,” Romano said.

“But it’s still very early, Liverpool will sign midfielders for sure but April is not the moment when you sign players. Sometimes the market is also about opportunities and so Liverpool are exploring different options.

“I’m told they will sign two or three midfielders this summer.”