Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta provides update on doubtful duo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on both Granit Xhaka and William Saliba ahead of tomorrow night’s big game in the Premier League against Manchester City.

The Gunners could be without two of their most important players for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, where they’ll be facing an in-form Man City side who must surely now be the favourites to win the Premier League title.

A win for City over Arsenal would surely all but end the Gunners’ title hopes, and it’s far from ideal that Arteta seems to be preparing to go into this game without both Xhaka and Saliba.

Saliba has been out for a while now, and been badly missed, while Xhaka’s issue is more of a recent one, but it seems it’s not looking good for either of them…

Arteta on Saliba: "Not been a real improvement unfortunately on him, so we are still waiting." On Xhaka: "Hopefully he will be able to train today. He’s still a doubt." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 25, 2023

It will be a huge challenge for Arsenal to get something away to City – a ground where they have an awful recent record.

Had Saliba and Xhaka been available, we could well have been set up for a thrilling title decider, but it’s hard to see anything but a City win at this point, unless Arteta can pull something very special out of the bag with a reshuffled team.