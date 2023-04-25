Leicester ace set for imminent switch to Serie A giants

According to reports, Jose Mourinho’s Roma are in line to capture Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That’s according to reports in the Italian media, which claim the Serie A side, who are vying for Champions League qualification, are determined to bring Tielemans to Rome with the player also believed to be keen on a switch.

Obviously, given the Foxes’ precarious position in the Premier League, all focus should be on helping the club avoid relegation, but with the Belgium international’s contract expiring in a matter of weeks, it is hard to imagine he isn’t already thinking about where he’ll be playing his football next season.

And should Roma be one of Italy’s four sides to qualify for the Champions League, Leicester’s number eight could very well find his next challenge is to compete on Europe’s biggest stage.