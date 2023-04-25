Man United not planning to sell attacker despite poor form

Manchester United have no plans to offload winger Jadon Sancho despite the English winger struggling to replicate his best form.

Despite being wanted by the Red Devils for several seasons before eventually securing a £73m (Sky Sports) move to Old Trafford in 2021, Sancho, 23, has struggled to cement a regular starting spot in Erik Ten Hag’s preferred matchday 11.

Consequently, being one of the club’s most valuable players but severely underperforming after scoring just 10 goals in 69 appearances, in all competitions, there has been recent speculation that the 20-time league winners could cut their losses and sell the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man in order to bring in additional funds for a new world-class centre-forward.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Ten Hag is not currently preparing for the 23-year-old to depart Old Trafford – although future plans could change depending on what happens with the player and other potential arrivals.

“I know we’ve heard a lot of rumours about Manchester United potentially cashing in somehow, in order to generate funds because they’re obviously looking for quite a big outlay, particularly with a more defined forward. But I don’t think that’s the case, at this point,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“Sancho has been given a clear challenge to get consistent game time, stay fit and get back to his best and live up to his price tag. And then after a slightly longer period of time and balanced against any other incomings in and around his position, things will be assessed once again.”

United have been heavily linked with a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane, as well as Napoli’s in-form hitman Victor Osimhen – how United will navigate this summer’s transfer window remains to be seen though, especially considering the uncertainty currently surrounding the club’s ownership.