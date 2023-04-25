Video: Simon Jordan launches savage broadside at Tottenham fans for misdirected anger

After Tottenham’s dismal performance at Newcastle at the weekend, their supporters would have every right to be angry, however, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has slated one fan for misdirection of that anger.
The radio presenter appeared fed up with the narrative that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, was to blame for all of the club’s ills.
He was so incensed that he launched into a savage broadside at the caller to his radio show asking why it was that the players weren’t being taken to task by the supporters.
"Spurs need a good dose of relegation!" ?
"Why aren't you angry with the players?" ?
"Why has everything got to be about Levy?" ?
Simon Jordan calls out #THFC fans and demands they blame the players for their poor performance. ? pic.twitter.com/TteAWZXxSx
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 25, 2023
I like Simon but it is Levy fault he’s can’t let control go of a thing he hasn’t a clue about