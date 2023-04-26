Real Vallodolid full-back and Arsenal transfer target Ivan Fresneda has recently raved about Mikel Arteta and the job he’s done since taking the reigns of the North London outfit.

According to The Athletic, the 18-year-old has attracted interest from not just the Gunners, but Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund as well.

Fresneda has featured 17 times in the league this season for the La Liga side, playing in Vallodolid’s last seven games.

Speaking to the same publication in the same piece, the Spaniard was full of praise for Mikel Arteta and the way he sets up his Arsenal side, it’s a style of play which he personally loves to play under.

He stated, “I like Arteta a lot because I think he’s a great coach; I follow the European leagues and I think the work he’s doing with his club is fantastic,

“But now with Pezzolano and before with Pacheta we do that style of play, and that style is the one I like the most.”

Whilst his quotes are certainly no guarantee that he’s definitely going to North London this summer, it’s certainly a good sign.

At only 18 years of age, the fact he’s getting game time for a club in Spain’s top flight suggests that he could be a player with bags of promise and potential.