Exclusive: Man United & Chelsea will continue to monitor potential transfer target despite new contract

Evan Ferguson may have just signed a new contract with Brighton, but the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and other top clubs will continue to monitor him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that he felt Brighton had done well to keep this superb young striker, who has been hugely impressive for the Seagulls this season.

It’s clear the 18-year-old has a big future in the game, and it’s little surprise to see big clubs like Man Utd and Chelsea mentioned as admirers of his.

“Clubs were monitoring Ferguson, of course, he’s a super young talent and it’s normal to follow his steps; this will continue not just with Manchester United or Chelsea but with many clubs,” Romano said.

“But Brighton have been smart and fast, excellent again to extend the contract and keep the player at the club.”

The Red Devils are lacking a recognised centre-forward, with the club yet to really replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with loan signing Wout Weghorst not looking good enough as a long-term option.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also surely need more fire-power in attack after a season to forget, with recent striker signings like Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flopping spectacularly.