It isn’t yet a foregone conclusion that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but if he does, there’s one team that super agent, Haydn Dodge, believes would be an ‘ultimate no no’ for fans of the club.

With no managerial appointment at White Hart Lane other than having Ryan Mason in as caretaker at present, the majority of the players are still in limbo in the sense that they’ll surely want to understand who is coming in and what ideas they have before potentially sitting down to discuss their own futures.

It’s right that Kane’s will be top of the agenda given that he remains the talisman for the north Londoners and losing him will be a real kick in the teeth for the White Hart Lane outfit.

That said, he’s continued to provide stellar service to the club and when you consider how disappointed he must’ve felt not to see a transfer to Man City go through, that’s deserving of plaudits.

He could have sat around and sulked but instead he has led by example. Perhaps if he expresses a desire to move on at this point, there’ll be a tacit acknowledgment from the terraces that he’s earned a move elsewhere.

Super agent, Haydn Dodge, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside thinks Kane should go.

‘If I’m Harry Kane I’m sitting there going ‘why am I doing this to myself and if United are going to put a £100m bid in then why wouldn’t I go…,” he wrote.

’Whether or not Kane’s representatives are good enough to go and push through the move that they would want, I don’t know.’

If he’s going to go anywhere, then maybe Man United would be a preferable destination not just for the player but for Spurs supporters too.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘Dier is dead wood, Sanchez is dead wood…’ – Super agent savages Tottenham squad and thinks Chelsea ‘will probably attract Kane’ Chelsea team news: Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva start for Blues Exclusive: Daniel Levy’s London meeting with Nagelsmann and the mess that would greet him if he took the reins at Tottenham

‘The fact that Pochettino is going in at Chelsea is a little bit of a killer for Tottenham fans already, and as a Spurs fan you’d rather he’d go to United than to Chelsea, because that would be the ultimate no no,’ Dodge added.

‘The fact that Poch will probably attract someone like Kane, and the fact he’s already going there, for Tottenham fans it’s a bit of a kick in the teeth anyway.’