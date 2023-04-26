Manchester United could face competition for the signature of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in the form of Newcastle United.

According to 90min.com scouts from both clubs were recently in attendance to watch the forward. The report also states that the Magpies could lose striker Callum Wilson this summer, as he has the desire to play more first-team football.

In 25 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, the Slovenian has found the back of the net on 14 occasions for Leipzig and scored twice in the OFB-Cup.

With Newcastle potentially rivalling the Red Devils for the striker, it could make a potential transfer that bit more difficult for Man United.

Eddie Howe’s side certainly has a lot of money at their disposal, should Callum Wilson part ways in the summer transfer window you would suspect that would ramp up their interest in a new striker.

It would leave Alexander Isak as the only traditional striker available in the squad and with the possibility of Champions League football next season, they’d need more depth in their ranks.

Man United themselves are also low on strikers at the moment, that tally will only decrease should Wout Weghourst not stay at Old Trafford following his half-season loan from Championship side Burnley.

We would not be surprised if both clubs were active in their pursuit of a forward this summer and perhaps their interest in Sesko could cross over, leading to a potential battle of the bids.