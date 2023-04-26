Manchester United are said to be reluctant to about doing business with Tottenham Hotspur and Chairman Daniel Levy for Harry Kane.

Manchester Evening News have reported that the Red Devils don’t want to negotiate with Levy due to the long and drawn-out affairs he often implements with other clubs that want to sign his Spurs players.

The same outlet in a different report claims that manager Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with the England international, but they also have interest in Victor Osimhen of Serie A outfit Napoli.

Kane has 274 goals in all competitions throughout the course of his Tottenham career, with 24 of those coming this season in the Premier League.

So if Man United are looking for a striker to come into the side and score a ton of goals, then they should look no further than Harry Kane.

Come the end of the season they could possibly be a striker short with Wout Weghorst’s loan deal coming to its conclusion at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Even with the Dutch forward in their ranks, the Red Devils are short in options when it comes to options for a traditional striker in their team.

However, judging by some of their recent results this season in all competitions, it’s not just the forward area they need to focus on in the summer.

It would come as no surprise if Ten Hag was to look at bringing in new recruits in defence and in the midfield to provide a boost to the squad as a whole.

Depending on the price of Kane and their budget, the Man United boss may have to be careful with how he distributes their transfer funds in the coming window.