Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and the Belgian international has had a disappointing campaign so far.

The Italian giants are unlikely to sign the player permanently at the end of his loan spell, and he is likely to return to Chelsea in the summer.

Lukaku was loaned out to the Italian side after falling out of favour with the former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. However, the German has left the club and the player could be given an opportunity to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Chelsea job and a report from the Telegraph claims that Lukaku could be given an opportunity under the Argentine manager next season.

It is no secret that Chelsea need a reliable goalscorer and it remains to be seen whether Pochettino is willing to re-integrate the 29-year-old Belgian striker next season.

There is no doubt that Lukaku is a world-class striker on his day and he could be an important player for Chelsea if he manages to regain his confidence and fitness.

The Belgian has struggled with persistent injury problems over the past year, and he has not been a regular starter for Inter Milan.

The report from Telegraph claims that Lukaku would prefer to stay at the Italian club, but it seems highly unlikely that Inter will sign him permanently.

The 29-year-old has nine goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season. He has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2026 and the Blues are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.