Mauricio Pochettino appointment could revive 9-goal star’s Chelsea career

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and the Belgian international has had a disappointing campaign so far.

The Italian giants are unlikely to sign the player permanently at the end of his loan spell, and he is likely to return to Chelsea in the summer.

Lukaku was loaned out to the Italian side after falling out of favour with the former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. However, the German has left the club and the player could be given an opportunity to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Chelsea job and a report from the Telegraph claims that Lukaku could be given an opportunity under the Argentine manager next season.

It is no secret that Chelsea need a reliable goalscorer and it remains to be seen whether Pochettino is willing to re-integrate the 29-year-old Belgian striker next season.

There is no doubt that Lukaku is a world-class striker on his day and he could be an important player for Chelsea if he manages to regain his confidence and fitness.

The Belgian has struggled with persistent injury problems over the past year, and he has not been a regular starter for Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Inter Milan
More Stories / Latest News
Manager hints it would be “impossible” to turn down the right bid for Man Utd transfer target
“What a weak football club” – Pundit slams “pathetic” Tottenham gesture following Newcastle defeat
Tottenham want £50k-a-week Premier League star, three other English clubs keen

The report from Telegraph claims that Lukaku would prefer to stay at the Italian club, but it seems highly unlikely that Inter will sign him permanently.

The 29-year-old has nine goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season. He has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2026 and the Blues are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.