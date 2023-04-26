Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal could try again for winger transfer

Arsenal could still have an interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto after looking at him in last summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners tend to have a long-term interest in their targets, continuing to keep an eye on them even if deals don’t initially work out.

Neto has impressed as a fine young talent at Wolves and it’s easy to imagine he could have an impact at Arsenal, even if only as a squad player behind top talents like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have had a great season and could do well to build on it by making further signings to bolster their squad depth, so it could be that Neto will be one worth keeping an eye on.

Discussing the north London giants’ interest in the 23-year-old Portugal international, Romano said: “Pedro Neto was on Arsenal’s list last summer and Arsenal usually (I mean in general) always keep following players they appreciate, let’s see if they will return; at this stage nothing concrete is happening yet, despite rumours.”

