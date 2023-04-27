David Ornstein gives update on contract situation of Chelsea midfielder

David Ornstein has issued an update on the contract situation of Mason Mount who is yet to come to an agreement with Chelsea over an extension.

Mount has been linked with moves away to a host of top European clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United, per Ornstein himself with the 24-year old’s deal at Stamford Bridge set to run out in 2024.

The midfielder is also currently out through injury and released an update via his Instagram yesterday that he has undergone surgery on the issue, reiterating that he hopes to be back in action before the end of the season.

This has given fans hope that he may extend his deal at the club, and Ornstein spoke recently on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel about the player’s situation, saying that conversations will have been had between the player and the hierarchy over his future.

“Mason Mount will have been a player that came across Pochettino’s intrays during the managerial talks, and despite the well-documented situation that’s been reported in recent months [no agreement on new contract and talks have been parked till the summer], you can still have dialogue and conversations, and I revealed last week that Todd Boely and Mount have had in-person conversations.

“What was said to Mount was how much the club value him and that they do want to renew him. It’s a massive decision for both parties. Chelsea’s stance is that they will either renew or sell, but let’s not forget, the new manager that comes into Chelsea will have a big say on this matter.”

Crucial times ahead for Chelsea and Mount and time will tell whether or not the two can indeed come to an agreement over a new deal amid the heavy interest the midfielder is receiving, and understandably so.