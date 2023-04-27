Arsenal’s Ben White and Phil Foden of Manchester City were seen getting into a scrap after the game ended 4-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

City led 2-0 at half-time and added a third in the 54th minute, Rob Holding would pull a goal back for Arsenal but Erling Haaland would grab a late goal to make it four.

At full-time, White approached Foden and it appeared as if he whispered something into his ear. The two would then go head-to-head, the City star would then push the Arsenal defender away and walk of, with Bernardo Silva and Emile Smith-Rowe intervening in the situation.

Haaland, Rodri and Kyle Walker then went up to White, which caused a number of players from each side to then step in.

England teammates Phil Foden & Ben White were involved in a tussle after full-time whistle at Etihad?#MCIARS #Foden #benwhite pic.twitter.com/h4PE9oA1Ow — FootTheBall FC (@FootTheBallFC) April 27, 2023

It could well have been a flare of emotions at full-time, White could well have been angry and frustrated, which caused him to say something that he knew would get a reaction out of his former England teammate.

Hopefully, the two are able to resolve their issues off the pitch. After all, football’s a much more enjoyable sport when there’s respect shown between opponents.