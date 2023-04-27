Casemiro is reportedly one of Thomas Tuchhel’s targets for the summer as the German looks for a man to partner Joshua Kimmich.

This is according to German outlet Kicker, who say that Tuchel is keen to add leaders to what is described as an “unsettled” dressing room, and Casemiro could be the man that the German manager needs.

Despite being 31 years of age, Casemiro is still at the top of his game and has been the vital man in United’s midfield and without him, they have suffered.

Many thought that the Red Devils paying £70million for the Brazilian international would be a big risk, but he has proved his worth, playing 44 matches in all competitions this season and it says a lot that Tuchehl already wants to prise him to the Allianz.

Anybody coming up against a Kimmich-Casemiro partnership may as well be running into a brick wall and if the transfer does happen, it could be curtains for Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals.

However, with Casemiro contracted to United until 2026, it may prove a sticky task for the Germans to bring United’s midfield linchpin to the club, so Tuchel has his work cut out if he wants to make a charge for the player.