(Video) Marcus Rashford doubles United lead vs Tottenham

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Watch Marcus Rashford double Manchester United’s lead against Tottenham with a goal that also ends his mini-scoring drought.

The goal puts United in a commanding position going into half time and it was a great finish from Rashford.

The winger drove forward faced by Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet, moving left into the box before rocketing a strike past Fraser Forster.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes in hot water with the FA as they seek answers from West Ham boss over VAR comments
Video: Callum Wilson pounces on loose ball to send Newcastle 1-0 up against Everton
(Video) Jadon Sancho gives Manchester United early lead vs Spurs

Spurs have a mountain to climb now, as United cruise into the break 2-0 up.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.