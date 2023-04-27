Watch Marcus Rashford double Manchester United’s lead against Tottenham with a goal that also ends his mini-scoring drought.

The goal puts United in a commanding position going into half time and it was a great finish from Rashford.

The winger drove forward faced by Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet, moving left into the box before rocketing a strike past Fraser Forster.

WHAT A GOAL FROM MARCUS RASHFORD ? pic.twitter.com/iSlyx2ZlRq — United Clip (@unitedclip) April 27, 2023

Spurs have a mountain to climb now, as United cruise into the break 2-0 up.