Watch Marcus Rashford double Manchester United’s lead against Tottenham with a goal that also ends his mini-scoring drought.
The goal puts United in a commanding position going into half time and it was a great finish from Rashford.
The winger drove forward faced by Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet, moving left into the box before rocketing a strike past Fraser Forster.
WHAT A GOAL FROM MARCUS RASHFORD ?
— United Clip (@unitedclip) April 27, 2023
Spurs have a mountain to climb now, as United cruise into the break 2-0 up.