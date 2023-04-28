Arsenal have been linked with a move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for months.

The 24-year-old is reportedly a top target for Mikel Arteta this summer, and the Gunners have now been told to pay a massive sum of money for him.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham will demand £100 million for the 24-year-old defensive midfielder. With just one year left on his contract at the end of the season, it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for Rice.

The England international is undoubtedly a quality midfielder, and he has established himself as a reliable performer for club and country. However, Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price given his contract situation.

West Ham could lose the player on a free transfer next year and they should look to lower their demands in order for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more quality in the middle of the park and Rice could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey next season.

The Gunners will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need a deeper squad to deal with the increased number of fixtures. Adding more quality to the side should be a top priority for them over the next few months.

Rice has the qualities to succeed at Arsenal and a move to the North London club would allow him to realise his ambitions of competing in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old has been linked with his former club Chelsea as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Blues recently paid a British transfer record fee of around £105 million for Enzo Fernandez and it seems that Arsenal will have to shell out close to that in order to land Rice.