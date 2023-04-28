Liverpool are looking to bring in central midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and they have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is on their radar.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has been an instant hit since his move to Newcastle, and he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country.

The Brazilian international would undoubtedly be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool, but it seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will sanction his departure anytime soon.

The Magpies are the richest club in the world and they do not n the money. Liverpool will struggle to convince them to accept an offer for the player.

Furthermore, Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and Bruno Guimarães will be tempted to stay at St James’ Park. Liverpool on the other hand are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification next season, thereby affecting their chances of securing top talents.

Liverpool could certainly use a player with Guimaraes’ skillset. They need a defensive midfielder who can break up the opposition attacks, win the ball back and initiate transitions. The 25-year-old will add some much-needed drive and flair to the midfield as well.

Guimaraes has four goals and five assists to his name across all competitions and working under a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will only help him improve further.

However, the transfer seems unlikely right now and Liverpool will have to focus their attention on other alternatives.