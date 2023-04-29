Inside Spain: Mixed emotions for Luka Modric, Barcelona begin sales process

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been so occupied with all the football being played of late, that they have barely had time to engage in their usual shenanigans – however they did spice things up by both losing in midweek.

It looked as if Barcelona had wrapped up the title (again) last weekend when they beat Atletico Madrid by one goal to nil, courtesy of Ferran Torres, earmarked as their last possible stumbling block. They still have an 11-point gap to Real Madrid with just seven games to go, but Los Blancos might have been wondering ‘what if’ after they saw Rayo Vallecano soundly beat them 2-1 on Wednesday – West Ham target Andoni Iraola is unbeaten in league matches against Barcelona, with three wins and a draw to his name.

Of course much more attention was being paid to the inquest at Real Madrid until then. Girona thumped them 4-2 on Tuesday, with Taty Castellanos netting an incredible four goals against them. Castellanos is the first to do so since 1947 in La Liga, and Pep Guardiola will have enjoyed watching his Catalan bretherin become the only side in history with a 50% La Liga win rate against Real Madrid. They too have won three of their six clashes.

What we did not know at the time was just how costly it would prove in the other competitions. On Friday it was revealed that Luka Modrix has a muscle injury, with potential for him to miss the Copa del Rey final and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti will not be short of options either though, and perhaps not next season – after a deal for Jude Bellingham ‘cooled down’, Real Madrid appear to have put it back in the microwave.

Everyone knows Barcelona’s main target is Lionel Messi, but the key thing for the Blaugrana is to sell before the Argentine can come in. Manager Xavi Hernandez has given the green light for the first star to be edged out, with Tottenham, Inter and Juventus all lurking in the background.

Meanwhile Getafe have had a memorable week, although perhaps fans at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez might want to forget it. It was Quique Sanchez Flores who paid the price as he was sacked. President Angel Torres told the squad Jose Bordalas would be returning to the club, but then couldn’t agree a deal with the former Valencia coach. Sporting Director Ruben Reyes was left in charge instead, but just a day later, the latest reporting is that Bordalas mat well come back, after the team asked Torres to negotiate again.