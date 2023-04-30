Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not with the squad today ahead of their clash with Fulham.

The Athletic’s Sam Lee tweeted that the Belgian was not spotted in and amongst the squad that travelled down to West London for the game at Craven Cottage.

Since joining City, the 31-year-old has been a consistent source of goals and assists for the Manchester-based club. He’s scored 98 times and assisted on 148 occasions in all competitions.

The midfielder is often subject to praise and his performance against Arsenal earlier this week was no different. BBC pundit Alan Shearer described him and teammate Erling Haaland as ‘absolutely magnificent’ when reviewing the encounter on Match Of The Day (via Manchester Evening News).

In that sense, it’s certainly a significant blow for Pep Guardiola and his squad, especially when you consider that Man City are hot on the heels of current league leaders Arsenal.

However, City even without De Bruyne are a side brimming with excellent talent. So even with him sidelined, we wouldn’t be surprised if they finished the game taking all three points back to the Etihad.