Arsenal face surprise Bayern Munich competition for transfer of Premier League star

Bayern Munich are reportedly emerging as contenders for the transfer of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Bavarian giants could consider signing Watkins as an alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

Watkins has been linked with Arsenal by Football Transfers in recent times, and it’s not at all surprising that this in-form attacking player is attracting interest from so many top clubs.

The Gunners could do with an alternative to Gabriel Jesus, who has not really been prolific enough since moving to the Emirates Stadium, while Eddie Nketiah is perhaps not the most reliable backup option.

Arsenal also have promising young forward Folarin Balogun out on loan at Reims, but it remains to be seen if he’s really ready to step up and become a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Bayern also need a striker, however, and Watkins could be worth considering to help them replace Robert Lewandowski, who has been sorely missed since his move to Barcelona last summer.