Video: Ollie Watkins pulls Aston Villa right back in it against Olympiacos

Aston Villa had to get the next goal as they were losing 2-0 to Olympiacos, and Ollie Watkins stepped up to deliver a crucial goal to get them back into the tie.

Olympiacos gave the Greek giants a two-goal lead and it looked as though they were going to head into half time with that advantage. But Watkins has clawed Villa back into the game into added time at the end of the first half.

It was a swift attack as within seconds the ball went from the halfway line to Moussa Diaby on the edge of the box, and the Frenchman produced a sublime disguised pass into the run of Ollie Watkins who dispatched his chance effortlessly.

ONE BACK FOR ASTON VILLA ? That man Ollie Watkins gives Villa hope at the end of the first-half!#UECL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/OoMHn3OvCZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2024

Villa probably didn’t want the first half to end as they ended it by far the strongest and they’ll hope to carry that rhythm into the second period.