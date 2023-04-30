Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has said that he believes that Kieran Tierney would be a great fit at Newcastle United.

The Sun reported last week that the Magpies were confident that they could land the Scot this summer, the same report states that manager Eddie Howe wants to bring in a more attacking-minded left-back in the next transfer window.

This season, Tierney is fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, he’s played 22 league matches this season but has only completed a full 90 minutes on two separate occasions.

Should Newcastle qualify for the Champions League this season, it would give the 25-year-old an opportunity to be a regular starter and play in Europe’s top competition next season.

Speaking to FootballFanCast.com, Downie believes that Tierney would do well for the North East-based side, should he decide to sign for them.

He said, “Having watched a lot of Kieran Tierney over the years and knowing a lot about his character, where he’s from and how he’s come through, I don’t know if I can think of a more Eddie Howe-type player than Kieran Tierney.”

Arsenal may feel that considering his injury history, it could be a smart decision to offload the full-back this summer. With Oleksandr Zinchenko being the go-to man at left-back, perhaps Tierney may want a chance to play first-team football elsewhere.

The Gunners man does have Champions League experience from his time with Celtic, a factor which may lead Newcastle to push hard for him in the summer.