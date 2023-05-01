Mikel Arteta wants Premier League star signed as soon as season ends

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants the North London club to hold talks with Declan Rice as soon as the season ends in a bid to sign the West Ham star ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The England international is set to leave the Hammers at the end of this season and will likely cost interested clubs over £100m. Rice is one of the Premier League’s most sought-after stars and according to the Mirror, Arteta is increasingly confident he can land the West Ham midfielder.

The Spanish coach will urge Arsenal to make an official approach once the season has ended so they can land the 24-year-old immediately upon the transfer window’s opening.

Rice is believed to want to stay in London and desires to play in the Champions League – two boxes Arsenal ticks.

The Gunners have been the team linked with the England international the most but other Premier League giants will certainly be in the race for the 24-year-old.

Rice has proven to be one of the most exciting holding midfielders in world football and many are interested to see how he develops with stronger players surrounding him.