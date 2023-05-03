AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and Sandro Tonali are said to be targets for Arsenal this summer as the Gunners prepare for Champions League football next season.

While the North London side still have a chance of claiming the Premier League trophy, their top four status has been secured for some time now, meaning that Champions League football will return to the Emirates after a six-year absence and as a result, Tomori and Tonali are the latest big names to be linked with Mikel Arteta’s side.

This is according to 90Min, who say that the pair have been watched by Arsenal scouts lately ahead of the summer window.

Tomori has attracted interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and his former side Chelsea as well as the Gunners, while Tonali has been looked at by Arsenal scouts as well as Spurs and Chelsea.

25-year old Tomori has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest defenders in a talented AC Milan side, while many view Tonali as the successor to Andrea Pirlo, the 22-year old showing an elite ability to control games for the Rossoneri having been at the club for just under two years.

Arsenal’s pulling power will certainly be elevated by their Champions League status and who knows how much more they’ll have if they manage to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, so a move for the AC Milan pair this summer certainly cannot be ruled out, as the Gunners look to establish themselves as one of Europe’s powerhouses after not being in such a conversation for a long time.