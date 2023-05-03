Man United handed huge boost in Harry Kane pursuit as major contender cools their interest

Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane as the other major contender in the race, Bayern Munich, have seemingly cooled their interest in the England international.

A report from German outlet BILD, stated that the German champions have cooled their interest in Kane after recently speaking to his father. The Bundesliga giants got the impression that the Tottenham star would prefer to stay in England with Man United being the main club linked to the striker.

Bayern are also said to have fears that Kane would struggle to adjust to a new country and league, and that is also a factor in their decision to move away from any potential transfer.

This will come as a big boost to Man United and Erik ten Hag, who will now be seen as the clear favourites to sign Kane this summer.

The United boss’ number one priority for the upcoming transfer window is to bring in a top-class number nine and the Spurs man has been linked the most to Old Trafford.

The England star would take Man United up another level after a very positive season and their path to the 29-year-old has now become clearer.