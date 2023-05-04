Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has attracted a lot of interest with this performance for the Eagles the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham and Arsenal and a leading the race to sign the former Chelsea defender.

The 22-year-old has been one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the two London clubs.

Spurs must look to bring in a reliable partner for Cristian Romero and Guehi seems like the ideal option. The 22-year-old could sort out Tottenham’s defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, Arsenal need to bring in more depth at the back. The injury to William Saliba proved to be a damaging blow for them in the title race this season and Mikel Arteta needs to add more quality to his side.

Guehi is likely to be tempted to join the two clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 22-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for club and country. A move to Arsenal or Tottenham could help him cement his place as a regular starter for the England national team as well.

The 22-year-old is used to English football and he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal or Tottenham next season.

The Gunners are probably better placed to sign the player. Given the fact that they will be in the Champions League next season, they will be a more attractive destination.

On the other hand, Tottenham are going through a bit of a transitional phase and they are yet to bring in a permanent replacement for manager Antonio Conte.