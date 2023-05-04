Liverpool midfielder James Milner appears to be edging closer to reaching an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion following his contract expiry at the end of the season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that the Seagulls are ‘getting closer’ to an agreement for Milner this summer.

Milner’s deal with the Reds runs out at the end of June, which means he wouldn’t cost Brighton a penny should he agree to join them.

The 37-year-old has played 328 times for Liverpool, more than any other team he’s played for. He’s gained a reputation as a versatile player who operates anywhere in the midfield or as a full-back if need be.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is certainly a great admirer of the midfielder, he once described the Englishman as a “role model” after a match against Newcastle United in April 2022 as quoted by The Guardian.

Considering his age, it really benefits both parties. Liverpool will offload someone from the wage bill and pursue other midfielders this summer and Brighton will add an experienced and versatile pro to their squad.