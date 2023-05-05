Jurgen Klopp makes a Man United prediction that Liverpool fans won’t like

It’s a race to the finish line for both Liverpool and Man United, with Jurgen Klopp making a prediction of his north west rivals that fans of the Reds are unlikely to agree with.

The season hasn’t been the best for the Anfield-based outfit, given that they’ve been unable to secure any silverware in 2022/23.

Perhaps what’s more surprising than that is the standard of some of their performances.

Notwithstanding the absolute hammering that they handed out to Erik ten Hag’s United in easily their best showing of the season, they have been abject at times.

Their defenders can’t defend, midfielders haven’t been able to lay a hand on some opponents, and strikers often couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo to coin a well-worn phrase.

The quicker the season ends arguably the better, however, even at this late stage Liverpool still have something to play for; finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

Not that Klopp believes that they can win that particular race, which is disappointing to hear.

“I said it before, other teams are in much better positions and as long as they’re winning football games then we have no chance,” he said to reporters, cited by the official Liverpool website.

“[…] We have 59 (points), United has 63. So, we can get 71 maximum. […] If they win three games of the rest then that’s it for us.”

Whilst it’s true that, with five games left United could effectively stay a minimum of seven points ahead of Liverpool if they win their game in hand and other results stay the same, in football anything can happen.

To pretty much admit that the game is up already would suggest that the season has been written off by the German.