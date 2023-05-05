Video: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace’ – Rio Ferdinand mocks the achievements of Man City star

Former Manchester United star, Rio Ferdinand, might find he’s got right under the skin of some Manchester City fans tonight after he appeared to mock the achievements of one of the club’s stars.
All was not as it seemed, however.
Ferdinand was speaking about his own induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame on his Rio Ferdinand Presents Five YouTube channel.
Mulling over which current players could also be inducted, he named City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, before suggesting that Phil Foden’s achievements were an ‘absolute disgrace.’
The back-handed compliment was as a result of the young England international potentially getting his hands on a fifth Premier League trophy at the end of the season, despite being just 23 years of age.
Haaland and Foden are no where near the Hall of Fame. Foden is a great talent, but is a 30-40% player at City. Haaland has scored a lot of goals in 1 season, playing in an all dominating highly expensively assembled side. Do it for 3-5 more seasons, then yes, but at the moment, not for me.
Haaland, hasn’t pushed City on to levels they had not already reached.