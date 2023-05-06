Exclusive: Still no Real Madrid offer for Jude Bellingham and Dortmund won’t budge on price

The transfer saga involving Jude Bellingham appears to be close to being resolved, however, there has been no offer made by Real Madrid at the time of writing.

According to Bundesliga expert and senior football journalist, Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, Borussia Dortmund’s hierarchy ‘assume that things could be agreed with Real in the near future.’

However, it’s important to point out that whilst there’s an expectation that the deal will be concluded, the Bundesliga outfit will not budge on price.

Falk notes that they want a fixed amount of €120m which could rise as high as €150m with variables. That isn’t expected to be an issue for Los Blancos but whether they will attempt to negotiate isn’t clear at this point.

Florentino Perez will know that Liverpool are in no position to compete at that price and Falk suggests that Man City was ‘never an option’ for Bellingham.

Clearly, it’s in everyone’s best interests to get a deal over the line sooner rather than later in order that Bellingham can have some clarity on his immediate future.

More Stories / Latest News Report reveals Mikel Arteta transfer budget as Arsenal plot another title charge 24-year-old a prime target for Liverpool, rival star keen to work with Jurgen Klopp ‘Have to earn my confidence’ – Pep Guardiola fires a warning to Man City stars

The player’s agent father Mark is speeding up negotiations with Real Madrid says Falk, and once everyone is around the table, putting pen to paper should be a formality.

With the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric beginning to wind down their own Real Madrid careers, Bellingham’s introduction into the midfield should bring some renewed energy and drive to that area of the pitch for Los Blancos.