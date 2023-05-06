Video: Mohamed Salah finishes off a fantastic Liverpool move to give the Reds an early lead against Brentford.  

Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah, has put his team ahead with a great goal against Brentford.

The Reds started with an attacking mindset, thanks to manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field an all-out attacking side, and their early dominance has been evident.

Salah’s goal was the product of a sublime move that started with the Egyptian on the right side, who played a precise pass to Fabinho. The Brazilian midfielder then produced an exquisite dinked pass to Van Dijk, who headed the ball towards Salah. The in-form striker did not disappoint, showing his clinical finishing skills to find the back of the net.

Liverpool’s early lead has set the tone for the game, and they will be looking to build on their advantage and secure a crucial victory.

Watch the goal below: