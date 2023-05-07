Manchester United are reportedly still keen on the potential transfer of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, as are clubs like Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

This is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, cited and translated by Sport Witness, who add that the Red Devils previously saw a bid worth around €150million turned down for the young Spanish forward.

Fati has looked a superb prospect for some time, but he’s perhaps struggled to make as much progress as some might have expected by this point in his career, partly due to problems with injuries.

It remains to be seen if Fati has a long-term future at Barcelona, with Man Utd seemingly still showing an interest in snapping him up ahead of this summer.

It might be a bit of a gamble for United to make Fati a top target given his recent fitness record and inconsistent performances, but perhaps Erik ten Hag could be a good manager to get the 20-year-old back to his best.

MUFC certainly need more options in attack after quiet seasons from both Antony and Jadon Sancho this term, with a fully-fit and confident Fati likely to be an upgrade on the pair.