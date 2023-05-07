Premier League star is top Liverpool transfer target and would be keen to work with Klopp

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is one of Liverpool’s top transfer targets for the summer, and the player himself would be keen on working with Jurgen Klopp.

Mount hasn’t had the best season at Chelsea this term, but is just one of many players at the club looking well below par in what has been a pretty nightmarish campaign under the chaotic ownership of Todd Boehly.

It’s not too surprising, therefore, to hear that Mount seems keen on the prospect of leaving Chelsea to play under Klopp at Liverpool, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The England international may well feel this would be the best move for him to get his career back on track, with Liverpool looking back on form after a challenging campaign, with a top four finish still not entirely out of the question.

LFC need to strengthen, however, and a midfielder like Mount looks the perfect for them ahead of next season.

Mount could certainly develop into a fine player under Klopp, and give the Merseyside giants the kind of qualities they’ve been lacking in the middle of the park for much of this season.

