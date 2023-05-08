Reports from Spain have suggested that Eden Hazard could being his football career to an end after next season with Real Madrid.

This comes from Relevo, who say that Hazard will play out his Real Madrid contract that ends in 2024 when he will then consider his future.

Hazard joined Real in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £130million from Chelsea but he has not lived up to the fee in the capital, scoring just seven times in 75 matches, with injuries plaguing his time at the club.

In two seasons under manager Carlo Ancelotti, the Belgian has played just 1,234 minutes in all competitions, with Vinicius Jr. being the main man out on the left wing for the Italian boss.

After the Copa del Rey Final last week, Relevo quoted Hazard as saying: “I hope to stay and complete the year I have left” which suggests that the 32-year old is unlikely to be wearing white after next season.

Hazard said to Belgian outlet RTBF back in March that he and Ancelotti don’t speak very much, which shows the sad state of affairs he has had to endure since his move from Chelsea, where he was loved by fans for every one of his seven years at Stamford Bridge.

With his injury issues unlikely to get any better as he enters the final stage of his career, Hazard has a big decision to make about what he does come the end of 2023/24, but football fans will hope that retirement isn’t his decision, the winger having brought so much joy to football fans worldwide over the past decade.