Manchester United loanee Wout Weghourst is said to be hopeful about turning his loan move into a permanent one this summer.

The Times claimed that the forward has held positive talks with the club about signing with the Red Devils beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He made the loan move to Old Trafford until the end of the season last January after his parent club Burnley agreed to terminate his initial loan with Turkish outfit Besiktas J.K.

Weghorst is yet to score in the league for Man United but has managed to find the back of the net once in both the Europa League and League Cup respectively.

With such little impact in front of goal, it’s hard to see why Erik ten Hag would want to keep hold of the forward on a permanent basis.

If the club is to set their sights on being major title challengers on a regular basis, they’re going to need better options in attack than the Dutchman.

The 30-year-old was brought in to be reinforcement for the striker position and from a goalscoring perspective, you have to say that he’s failed to do that.