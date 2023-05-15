Manchester United will not look to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal this summer.

Football Insider has claimed that Weghorst will indeed return to Burnley, with manager Vincent Kompany having to make a decision on whether to keep him on or not.

The Dutchman joined Man United in January on a loan deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign to help bolster their striking options.

In 28 appearances across all competitions, the forward has only found the back of the net on two separate occasions for Erik ten Hag’s side.

For someone that was brought in to get goals and lead the line at Old Trafford, those numbers are simply not good enough.

Weghorst will go down as one of the unsuccessful signings in Ten Hag’s early tenure at the club thus far, but he’ll likely look to the next transfer window to find a new forward.

Kompany may feel that the 30-year-old is a valuable asset for the Clarets as they prepare for life in the Premier League next season.

However, it would also be understandable if the striker’s loan with the Red Devils has put him off somewhat.