Sheikh Jassim planning interesting hierarchy changes at Man United if bid is successful

According to recent reports, Sheikh Jassim has hopes of hiring members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ to work for him if his bid to buy the club is accepted by the Glazer family.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claim the Qatari-banking tycoon, who submitted his third and final bid at the end of last month, has hopes of bringing back some of the club’s former players.

Looking to emulate the hierarchy structure the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona have in place, both of whom employ some of the club’s legends, Sheikh Jassim is believed to have already made contact with the likes of Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Despite Sheikh Jassim’s plans to install some of the Red Devils’ most decorated players into positions of power at Manchester United, there are no guarantees the uber-wealthy Qatari will be successful in his efforts to take over from the Glazers.

INEOS’ chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also in the running to buy the club, with the British billionaire’s proposal said to include a ‘put-and-call’ clause which, if triggered in or after 2026, would ensure the Glazer family’s remaining shares are bought out (Sky News).

The Glazer family have yet to officially respond to Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffee’s outstanding offers.