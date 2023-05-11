Leeds eyeing move to hire manager who beat Klopp and Guardiola

Leeds United FC
Leeds United could reportedly look at Fulham manager Marco Silva as a candidate for the permanent job at Elland Road this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the impressive Portuguese tactician is likely to be one contender for the post, with Sam Allardyce currently in on an interim basis.

Silva has previously had mixed success in spells with Watford, Hull City and Everton, but he’s done well with Fulham and has been linked with some bigger jobs in recent months.

Even Chelsea were recently linked as one of Silva’s admirers, so Leeds could do well to swoop for the 45-year-old this summer.

It remains to be seen, however, if Silva will want to leave the promising project at Fulham for this struggling Leeds side.

