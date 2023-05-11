Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to his list of goalkeepers that he would like to sign this summer.

The Daily Star has reported that Pickford would be a replacement for David de Gea should he choose to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Bart Verbruggen of Anderlecht is also on the list of stoppers that is of interest to Ten Hag.

In 34 Premier League appearances this season, the Everton keeper has picked up seven clean sheets. The Toffees are currently fourth from bottom and just two points away from the relegation zone.

Pickford has been the go-to man for England boss Gareth Southgate in recent years, he’s got 52 caps to his name for the Three Lions.

One issue with the Everton stopper is he can sometimes lose his head, we’ve seen this happen before against Newcastle United. This is probably due to his ties with Sunderland, as he played for them and is from the area.

Ian Wright criticised him for this back in 2019, he said that the 29-year-old wasn’t “focussing on his game” when they played the Magpies as quoted by the Daily Star.

For Pickford, a move to Man United would certainly be a huge opportunity and would be the biggest move of his career. Despite being a regular for the Three Lions, he’s yet to play for a top side at club level.