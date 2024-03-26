England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a disastrous error for Belgium’s opening goal against England, leading to fans ripping into the Everton man on social media.

The Toffees goalie is typically praised for his distribution, but his passing let him down 11 minutes into Tuesday’s friendly match. Pickford’s attempted pass from his own box went straight to Amadou Onana, who set up Tielemans for a goal.

Despite Pickford’s efforts to recover, fans heavily criticised the England goalkeeper after such a costly mistake.

England fans criticise Jordan Pickford for shocking error against Belgium

Pickford had a disastrous first ten minutes for England against Belgium.

A calamity of errors for England and Tielemans takes full advantage ?#ThreeLions | #ENGBEL | @AskNationwide pic.twitter.com/GOrQAOPLwp — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 26, 2024

England supporters on social media have made their comments on the incident.

“Pickford is a clown,” @livzledgee.

While, @culturecams stated: “Pickford often ignores simple options to be flashy or punt the ball into heaven.”

Jude Bellingham rescues late draw for England against Belgium

The first 45 minutes at Wembley Stadium were eventful. Shortly after Belgium scored their opener, John Stones was forced off through injury, adding to Pep Guardiola’s injury concerns ahead of a crucial clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Ivan Toney then scored his first England goal from the spot, but Jarrod Bowen’s apparent goal was ruled out for offside by VAR. Tielemans later completed his brace after a Lewis Dunk error, putting the visitors ahead 2-1.

Toney’s goal will certainly boost his chances as he competes with Ollie Watkins for the backup spot behind Harry Kane in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Gareth Southgate was ecstatic to avoid another defeat, after his side lost 1-0 to Brazil in Saturday’s friendly, when Jude Bellingham rescued a last minute draw for the Three Lions.