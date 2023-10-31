Report: Chelsea linked with a surprise move for 29-year-old Premier League ace

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing a goalkeeper in the near future and they are keeping tabs on the Everton star Jordan Pickford.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 29-year-old England international has been tracked by the London club and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer in the coming months.

Chelsea have recently signed Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. However, they are keen on improving the goalkeeping department and they believe Pickford could be a useful acquisition.

The 29-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years, and he has established himself as an undisputed starter for club and country. Pickford has produced impressive performances for England in the European Champions and the recently concluded World Cup as well.

The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the goalkeeper. He will want to take the next step in his career and join a big club capable of winning major trophies.

Although Chelsea have struggled over the past year, they have a formidable squad and the resources to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons. On the other hand, Everton have been fighting relegation over the last couple of seasons.

A move to Stamford Bridge would be a major step up for Pickford and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can agree on a deal with the Toffees.