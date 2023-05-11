£55k-a-week midfielder set to reject blockbuster West Ham move

West Ham United could reportedly be set to miss out on the potential transfer of Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma this summer.

The 28-year-old, who earns £55,000 a week at his current club, is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer, and has been linked with West Ham and others in recent times.

However, Football Insider now report that it looks like Lerma will snub an approach from the London Stadium.

The report suggests that Lerma, who is also wanted by Crystal Palace and Fulham, will instead look to move away from the Premier League and try a new challenge abroad this summer.

It remains to be seen precisely where the Colombia international will end up, though, as he has interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany.

